Journalist call on government to drop charges against Mancho Bibixy

The Cameroon Journalists’ Trade Union, SNJC in Cameroon has called on the Government to drop all charges against anglophone journalists Mancho Bibixy and Thomas Awah Junior who are jailed at the Kondengui prison in Yaounde.

The SNJC made the call in Douala yesterday during activities to mark celebrations of the World Press Freedom Day at the end of which four declarations were read out.

The journalists say have forwarded their request to the Head of State Paul Biya.

The call comes a week after the Yaounde military court found the two journalists alongside five others guilty of some charges amongst them acts of terrorism, secession.

They are due back in court on May 8, where a possible judgement and fine could be passed.

Mancho Bibixy, a journalist and history teacher was arrested in Bamenda in January 2017 after leading a coffin revolution on the streets to protest against the state of roads.

Dzenyagha Thomas Awah Junior was esqually arrested in Bamenda during the same period and transferred to Yaounde for allegedly being in possession of SCNC documents.