Journalists to set up network for election reporting in West Africa

A Network to foster information and experience sharing and the coordination of professional reporting of elections for the entrenchment of democracy in West Africa is to be set up by journalists in the sub-region.The ECOWAS Commission and development partners have been urged to intensify efforts at capacity strengthening of journalists to enable them to play their widely acknowledged roles of information, education and sensitisation of citizens on their civic responsibilities, in support of credible elections and consolidation of democracy in the ECOWAS region.

A communiqué issued on Thursday in Abuja after the two-day workshop, organised by the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) in Abuja, noted that a minimum standard of capacity, coupled with an environment of unfettered freedom and good working condition, is required for media professionals to perform effectively as gatekeepers and critical stakeholders in the delivery of credible elections.

The journalists recommended the creation of Regional Guidelines or Codes of Conduct to ensure effective media self-regulation for professional reporting of elections in the ECOWAS region.

The journalists expressed their total support for an ECONEC initiative to institute regional Awards to recognize/acknowledge Best Election Reporters under various media categories – print, electronic, online and new/social media platforms.

They challenged media workers to keep abreast with relevant instruments governing electoral processes at the national, regional and international levels, and ensure that citizens are adequately and properly informed for them to make informed decisions in the choice of their leaders.

The communique urged journalists to diversify and ensure authenticity of their sources of information and structurally engage with other political stakeholders, including election management bodies (EMBs), political parties, security agencies, civil society and the electorate to ensure that everyone played by the rules and also to hold each stakeholder to account.

The communique further called on the media to take into account, in electoral reporting, issues and data on political inclusivity, gender balance, participation and representation of women, youth, minorities and persons with disability.

It urged journalists from the traditional or conventional media to leverage the benefits of the new/social media and work to avoid, identify and eliminate the negative impacts of the social media, especially fake news.

More than 36 media professionals from the 15 ECOWAS member States attended the workshop, which was supported by the German Agency for International Cooperation, GIZ as part of ECONEC’s activities under the 2016/18 Action Plan.