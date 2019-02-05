Juba and Kampala move to end border dispute

The governments of South Sudan and Uganda have formed a joint technical committee to resolve border tensions between the two neighbors by demarcating boundaries.Since South Sudan became independent in 2011, there has been tensions caused by regular border disputes with Uganda, both countries accusing the other of encroaching on eath other’s territory.

However, both South Sudan and Uganda have resolved to resolve their border dispute by the establishlment of a joint body aimed at demarcating the areas being disputed.

Although such conflicting border claims have never degenerated to violent hostility, last November the Ugandan army had given a deadline to South Sudanese soldiers who had ostensibly crossed into Uganda to leave Lamwo district or face dire consequences.

The Ugandan army claimed some 30 Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) soldiers had invaded Ngomoromo village in Lokung sub-county inside Uganda in October.

They claimed that the SPLA soldiers had established a barrier six kilometres into Ugandan territory and hoisted their nattional flag, claiming that the disputed area belongs to South Sudan.

Juba said in a statement seen by APA on Tuesday that a joint committee made up of 26 members was formed to resolve the dispute after cross-border talks in mid-January held in Uganda’s northern district of Lamwo.

The Governor of Torit State in Eastern Equatoria, Tobiolo Alberio Oromo said the committee is tasked with demarcating the border between Uganda and South Sudan.

“The joint technical border committee was formed from South Sudan we are 13 members and from Uganda, there are also 13 members making a number of 26. The terms of reference were to sensitize the people living along the border so that they know that the committee has been formed to demarcate the boundary” he said.

He noted that the committee is also tasked with acquiring necessary equipment for border demarcation including maps dating back to the colonial era.

“They will get all necessary equipment including a 1956 map when Sudan was attained independence and Uganda will also acquire their maps and then other gadgets will also be used as GPS and the rest of recommended equipment,” Alberio added.

According to the governor funding is the main challenge facing the committee’s work.

He hailed the African Union Border Programme for training the committee members, promising that they are ready to carry out their mandate diligently once funds are availed.

The meeting follows accusations from both countries that the other was encroaching into their territory, creating tensions among border communities.