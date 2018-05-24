Juba: IGAD push for female VP

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) an honest broker in South Sudan’s quest for lasting peace has urged parties to its conflict to nominate a woman as Vice-President in line with its latest peace proposal.“You are required to maintain 35 percent of women representation at all levels of government and to appoint a woman as one of the vice presidents” Workneh Gebeyehu, Chairperson of the IGAD Council of Ministers said Thursday.

He also urged the warring parties not to use inflammatory language after the peace talks were called off in Addis Ababa following days of deadlock.

“Respect each other and above all respect the South Sudanese people,” he told the negotiators.

Workneh, who is also Ethiopia’s Foreign minister, expressed hope that IGAD’s position will help parties to the conflict in South Sudan to eventually reach a peaceful settlement of the four-year civil war.