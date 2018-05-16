Juba names strong team for peace talks

South Sudan’s government named a strong team of negotiators to peace talks with the opposition in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa slated for Thursday.According to a list seen by APA, government negotiators are led by Nhial Deng Nhial, and Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, as focal point accompanied by fifteen members and seven advisors, eight other representatives security interests, five secretaries and ten officials from political parties.

Meanwhile, for their part, the South Sudan United Front led by Gen. Paul Malong on Wednesday announced its five-member delegation for the latest round of IGAD-led talks in Addis Ababa.

Sunday de John, spokesman of the rebel group led by Paul Malong, told Radio Tamazuj that their delegation is headed by Elie Magok, a senior member of the group.

He pointed out that their delegation to the peace talks comprises five members, including a woman.

Sunday noted that the East African regional bloc had invited their group to be part of the talks.

“Our delegation in Addis Ababa comprises of Elie Magok, Lumumba Aping, Clement Maring, G. J. Nyang and a woman would join them in Addis Ababa,” he said.

The opposition official said their position at the negotiating table is that President Salva Kiir should quit power, accusing him of plunder with impunity.

“We are not there to look for positions. We want Kiir to go as the only solution for the crisis in the country,” Mr. Sunday insisted.

Malong had wanted his new rebel movement to participate in peace talks, which are due to take place on Thursday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.