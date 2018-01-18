Juba residents lament ‘prohibitive’ food prices

Some residents of Juba, the capital of South Sudan have complained about what they called the prohibitive rise in food prices in the city, leaving them barely able to survive.Speaking to APA on Thursday, some distressed residents said the prices of essential goods have gone up for the last few weeks, making it difficult for them to survive.

One kilo of sugar has risen from 150 to 170 South Sudanese Pound.

A liter of oil has gone up from 300 to 340 SSP, and 50 kilos of maize flour has also gone up from 5,500 to nearly 7,000 SSP.

“How can we take care of our children under this situation when things are expensive in the market?” Maureen Samuel, a buyer at Jebel market in southern Juba complained.

“Many of us are widows and we are suffering” she added.

Small scale traders in the city have been attempting to justify the price rises, saying they the goods are expensive thanks to the rising power of the US dollar over the South Sudanese pound especially in the black market

At the time of writing one US dollar fetches 220 South Sudanese Pounds in the black market.

This has not only led to increase of food prices but also other essential commodities such as water, according Nancy Atai, a Juba resident.

“They are selling water at 250 South Sudanese pounds per drum and it used to be 180 SSP. Now there is no market,” she said.

Other consumers called on the government to put in place measures that would bring food prices down.

“The Minister of Finance should hear the cry of the nation because people are really suffering under very low salaries” one of them said.