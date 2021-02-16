Juba to mediate border dispute between Ethiopia and Sudan

Sudan and Ethiopia have welcomed South Sudan’s efforts to mediate their border dispute, with Addis Ababa asking the Juba team to prioritize neutrality during the talks.Addressing members of the press in Juba over the weekend, Ethiopia’s Foreign Affairs ministry spokesperson, Dina Mufti, said the country welcomes South Sudan’s appeal to mediate the dispute.

“Ethiopia emphasizes that the border issue, which has been there for a long time, should be handled by the different mechanisms that the two countries were engaged in. Ethiopia is always ready to negotiate and solve the issue peacefully,” the ambassador said.

“The dispute should be solved peacefully, as war is not helpful at all. My country is calling on our Sudanese brothers and sisters to look at the big picture, which is peace and tranquility in the region, and focus on development.”

According to Ambassador Mufti, the two countries’ border agreement was signed between Ethiopia and the British Colonial Administration.

However, the British (Major Gwynn) conducted a demarcation exercise unilaterally, without the presence of the Ethiopian side.

Amb Mufti said that in 1972, the two sides exchanged notes to renegotiate and re-demarcate the border, while maintaining the status quo, in order to settle the matter amicably.

“The countries have been on the right track in establishing relevant joint committees/commissions. However, there is no reason for Sudan to violate the status quo at this time” Amb Mufti said.

“We are also asking our friends and partners to impress upon the Sudanese authorities to that effect. Ethiopia believes our Sudanese brothers and sisters will heed to our requests for the issue to be settled peacefully,” he added.