Jude Anele is the new MD/CEO of UBA Cameroon

The Board of Directors of UBA Cameroon is pleased to announce to the Public and our Clients the appointment of Jude Anele as new Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer replacing Dominique Mahend who served in this capacity for the past 3 years.

Jude Anele brings over 23 years of banking experience to UBA Cameroon, with more than 14 years involvement in creating, managing and leading high performing teams in addition to developing talent across multiple

business areas.

Jude Anele has demonstrated throughout his career the ability to work successfully in different environments, designing and leading strategies, which resulted in impressive value creation. The Board counts on his great capacity to lead UBA Cameroon to the next level and bring more value to our customers and the management team to ensure that the bank plays a major part in the financial services sector. M. Anele holds a BA.ED (Hons) degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He is an alumnus of the Pan African University (Lagos Business

School, where he obtained an Executive MBA in Business Management and Advanced Management Program. He is also an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

Jude Anele will be seconded by, Mrs. Marguerite Fonkwen Atanga as Deputy Managing Director.