Judith Achidi: Making Camtel tick again after 100 days in office

It has been 100 days since Judith Yah Sunday epse Achidi was appointed as General Manager of Cameroon Telecommunications, Camtel and the signs are revealing of a new page turned at the corporation.

Already described as the right pick to restructure the State’s telecommunication entity that had lost steam in the market, the first 100 days have shown signs of brghter days for Camtel.

But for the moment, the corporation is already reaping the fruits of her assiduity and knowhow in managing this weight of confidence placed on her by the Head of State, H.E President Paul Biya.

Rational financial stability

Immediately after her appointment back on December 14, she embarked on stabilising the corporation by rationalizing spending and optimizing cash-flow.

This was visible when she immediately moved to streamline the wage bill and personnel by proposing a reduction in the number of Directors and sub directors as well as proper re-allocation of resources at their disposal.

She is committed to overseeing the regular supply of quality products (phones, mobile internet modems, fibre optic and copper cables for land lines) which in turn will render the company prompt in delivering services to its clients.

She is presently in China to scout for terminals that can be most suitable for the Cameroonian market considering the revenue level.

Discipline, Personnel engagement and customer satisfaction

For Camtel to keep its clients and customers satisfied, it needs a dedicated team ready to go the extra mile to serve them. Judith Yah Sunday epse Achidi immediately understood this and sought to build that conducive atmosphere where the staff can totally express their skills for an optimum customer satisfaction. Discipline has been her watchword to members of staff as problems of late coming or unjustified absences now seem a thing of the past. In addition, she has adopted a hands on approach by building a close relationship with her staff.

With staff on her side and her desire to move the corporation forward, Judith Yah Sunday epse Achidi is on the right track to reposition CAMTEL as a key actor in the development of digital economy as envisioned by President Paul Biya. She just needs the free hands to continue delivering the results.