July 9, 2021: Weekly update on SANUSI 18 Currency Index

The value of the SANUSI 18 Currency Index depreciated by 0.11% against the US Dollar over the week, July 2 to July 9, 2021.The value of the Liberian Dollar, Nigerian Naira, Ghanaian Cedi, , CFA Franc, Cape Verdean Escudo, Central African CFA Franc, Botswana Pula, Tanzanian Shilling, Ethiopian Birr, Moroccan Dirham and Algerian Dinar depreciated against the US Dollar over the period.

However, the South African Rand, Sierra Leonean Leone, Kenyan Shilling, Angolan Kwanza, Guinean Franc and the Egyptian Pound appreciated against the US Dollar. The Gambian Dalasi was stable.

The Fractal Grid tables compare the percentage changes in exchange rates of eighteen African currencies and percentage changes in prices of fifteen commodities exported from Africa.

The SANUSI 18 Index powered by the Infinity Crew is a basket of 18 African currencies.