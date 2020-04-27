Kagame fires Rwanda’s Internal security minister

Published on 27.04.2020 at 22h21 by APA News

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Monday removed from duties the Internal security Minister, General Patrick Nyamvumba due to matters of accountability which were under investigation.A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office in Kigali didn’t provide the motive behind this decision to fire Nyamvumba, a former senior officer of the Rwandan army.

However the new directive indicates that Gen. Nyamvumba should report back to the Rwanda Defense Forces (RDF) headquarters pending further decision.

General Nyamvumba was appointed Minister of Internal Affairs on November 4, 2019.

Prior to that, he was Chief of Defence Staff of the Rwandan army from 2013 to 2019.

He also served in Sudan as Force Commander of the AU-UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) between 2009 and 2013.