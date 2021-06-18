Kagame pays tribute to late former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Friday paid tribute to the late former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda who passed away Thursday.Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia’s first president and one of the last of the generation of African leaders who fought colonialism, died aged 97, according to his family.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family of President Kenneth Kaunda and the people of Zambia,” President Kagame said in a tweet.

In addition , Kagame said the former Zambian leader’s commitment to Africa’s liberation will never be forgotten.

“His leadership on the continent and legacy of Pan-Africanism will live on for generations to come,” Kagame said.

Kaunda ruled Zambia from 1964, when the Southern African nation won its independence from Britain, until 1991, and afterwards became one of the most committed activists against HIV/AIDS in Africa.

In the 1950s, he was a key figure in what was then Northern Rhodesia’s independence movement.

He became president following independence in 1964..