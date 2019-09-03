Kagame reshuffles Rwanda army hierarchy

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday announced changes at the top army command with former military attaché at Rwandan Embassy in United States and Canada Brig Gen Vincent Nyakarundi moving to head the Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI).Kagame has also appointed a new Rwanda Air Force Chief of Staff in Maj. Emmanuel Bayingana who replaces Maj Gen Charles Karamba.

The latter has been appointed Ambassador to Tanzania in the latest changes in diplomatic positions in Rwanda.

The president has replaced the Army Intelligence Chief, Col Andrew Nyamvumba, moving him to a new position of head of Research and Development in the Defense ministry.

Col. Nyamvumba who was dropped from the Directorate of Military Intelligence has been previously working as Head of Strategy in the Office of the President.

The Directorate of Military Intelligence has also been known as J2.