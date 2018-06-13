Kagame to attend opening of Russia World Cup

Rwandan President Paul Kagame who is the current Chairperson of the African Union (AU) has arrived in Moscow to attend the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, an official source in Kigali confirmed Wednesday.The Rwandan leader was invited by his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, according to a statement issued by the President’s office in Kigali.

Alexey Sorokin, head of the local organizing committee, has confirmed that the leaders of more than 20 countries will attend the opening ceremony in Moscow, which will be followed 30 minutes later by the opening game.

It is expected that the leaders will be present at the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia, which kicks off at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday at 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT).

The teams will be playing in Group A, where they will also face Egypt and Uruguay.

Russia’s first-ever FIFA World Cup will take place from June 14 to July 15 in 11 host cities namely, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.

Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia are the five African teams representing Africa at the 2018 World Cup, which starts from June 14 and ends on 15 July, 2018.