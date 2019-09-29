Kamto blasts UN scribe over neglect of Cameroon crises

The detained leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto has raised doubts over the ability of UN Secretary General to help find solutions to the crises in Cameroon.

In an open letter to Antonio Gutteres, Maurice Kamto who has been in detention which his allies and party supporters for the past eight months said they were “very skeptical” of Antonio Guteres’ role as an ‘honest broker and neutral facilitator to the resolution of Cameroon’s multiform crises’.

In the letter signed by Maurice Kamto and his ally Penda Ekoka on behalf of those they describe as ‘political prisoners’, Antonio Gutteres is accused of being indifferent to the political situation in Cameroon despite being warned of the chaos that could ensue after the Presidential election.

Kamto and his allies say the UN scribe did not take any action after the Presidential election in Cameroon despite several international bodies confirming “massive frauds”.

Concerning the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon, the “political prisoners” said they are shocked by that the UN scribe has not “displayed a resolute engagement to halt the unfolding human tragedy… and to alleviatee the related suffering of the populations”.

The prisons said they are equally apalled by the silence of the UN scribe in the face of the Cameroon goverment judging civilians before a military court in violation UN Pact on Civil and Political Rights.

As concerns the Major National Dialogue which starts tomorrow, the prisoners said conditions have not been fulfilled to guarantee the success of the process which undermines the success and credibility of the event. They frowned that despite all these irregularities, the UN scribe has backed a process which to them is bound to fail.