The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Professor Maurice Kamto has given the Head of State seven days to address Cameroonians on the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In a statement released on Friday, Maurice Kamto called on his Paul Biya to present present the economic package that will accompany recent measures taken by the government to fight the Coronavirus.

To Maurice Kamto, the time has come for Paul Biya to provide the econnomic incentives that go with measures recently taken to fight the Coronavirus.

“I urge Mr Biya, within seven days, from the publication of this statement to address Cameroonians by himself, to tell them what his response against the COVID-19 is, and above all, to announce the necessary funding, both to households and businesses to ensure the effectiveness of containment,” Maurice Kamto said.

He added that in the absence of such incentives, all measures taken by the government will be sterile with regards to the economic situation of the country.

“(Paul Biya) failing to assume the presidential function which he has has granted himself since the last presidential election (of October 8, 2018), I reserve the right to call on the Cameroonian people to draw all the consequences from his serious failure, which could then lead to ascertainment of his inability to govern,” Maurice Kamto warned.

Among several measures taken by the government of Cameroon since is the shutdown of the borders, schools while bars and other leisure places have equally been forced to shutdown at 6pm.

Markets have also been forced to shut down earlier at 4pm while urban and inter urban transport has equally been affected with drivers forced to limit the nubr of passsengers they carry.

All these measures have had an impact on the economy with prices of basic commodities skyrocketing as well as transport fare.