Kamto sues Cameroon gov’t at UN for arbitrary detention

The detained leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto has sued the government of Cameroon at the United Nations for arbitrary detention.

Kamto’s French lawyers Barristers Dupont Moretti and Mey said they have filed the suit at the UN Working Group for Arbitrary Detention (WGAD).

The French lawyers say Maurice Kamto, Albert Dzongang, Paul Eric Kingue and about 150 of their allies have been illegally detained under unacceptablee conditions for the past two months.

The lawyers say a case has been opened against them at the military tribunal though the jurisdiction is incompetent to judge civilians.

Given that all internal means to seek an appeal are inefficient and the unwillingness of Cameroonian authorities to dialogue, these persons have asked the Working Group for Arbitrary Detention to seek for their release.

Kamto’s French lawyers were in Cameroon last month where they met with their clients before revealing at a press conference that they will take the matter to competent international jurisdictions.