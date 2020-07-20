The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto has called on Cameroonian to use all pacific means to impede any future elections in the country if the crisis in the North West and South West Regions is not resolved as well as the reform of the electoral system.

In a statement released last night, Maurice Kamto said these peaceful actions will start beginning with the Regional elections which are supposed to hold soon.

Maurice Kato said, Cameroonians both home and abroad should be prepared to take peaceful actions but warned the forces of law and order will be responsible for any violence.

“The CRM formerly holds Mr Paul BIYA, the de facto President of the Republic, following the electoral hold-up of 2018, his regime and his militia, which sadly distinguished themselves during the savage repressions of 26 January 2019 and 1 and 8 June 2019, responsible for all the incidents and violence that may occur if, despite this warning, the regime forces to hold any election without meeting the two requirements recalled above. Everyone can acknowledge that these requirements of common sense and good faith are necessary for peace and stability, indispensable for the growth of our country,” Kamto said in the statement.

He warned the forces of law and order will have to choose between “ensuring the defence of the rule of law and democracy, fundamental human rights and public freedoms provided for by law, or being instruments of the dictatorship that is crushing our people.”