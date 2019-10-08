Kamto’s release does not demonstrate Cameroon is turning a new leaf – HRW

The most recent report from Human Right Watch has indicated that despite the release of opposition leader Kamto and other prisoners, the country is still far from guaranteeing the full respect of human rights.

Reporting on President Paul Biya’s decision to release Maurice Kamto alongside some allies and party supporters as well as 333 detainees of the Anglophone crisis, the Organisation welcomed the news but indicated that the Government has much more to do to ensure the respect of human rights in the country.

“The release of Kamto and other prisoners does not demonstrate that Cameroon is turning a new leaf because unlawful arrests continue…The government should demonstrate that meaningful change has come by ending unlawful arrests, incommunicado detention, and torture and by respecting the rule of law.” Lewis Mudge, Central African Director at HRW said.

The Organisation disclosed that unlawful detention and abuse of detainees are rampant in Cameroon, with many people having views opposed to those of the Government held in detention.

She took the case of the outspoken Anglophone activist, Karim Abdoul Ali reportedly arrested on September 25 and denied access to a lawyer for five days, in violation of the Cameroonian law.

According to the report, Abdul Karim Ali was taken to the State Defense Secretariat, SED in Yaounde and his whereabouts made public only on September 30 when he was taken before the Yaounde Military Court and charged with acts of terrorism, financing terrorism, and secession.