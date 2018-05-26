Kamzong Abessolo wins first lap of Cameroon Cycling Tour

Clovis Kamezong Abossolo on Saturday won the first lap of the Cameroon Cycling tour that was run between Pouma in the Littoral Region and Kribi in the South Region.

The cyclist from the SNH velo club will don the yellow jersey during the second lap of the race that will be run between Kribi and Douala on Sunday for a distance of 155,7km.

The 949,6km race which started today will be run in eight laps and will end on June 3. Fifty-six cyclist from host country Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Rwanda, Slovakia, France and Hollande are taking part in this year’s race.