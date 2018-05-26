› Sport

Kamzong Abessolo wins first lap of Cameroon Cycling Tour

Published on 26.05.2018 at 20h23 by Journal du Cameroun

Kamzong Abessolo won the first lap of the Cameroon Cycling Tour (c)All rights reserved

Clovis Kamezong Abossolo on Saturday won the first lap of the Cameroon Cycling tour that was run between Pouma in the Littoral Region and Kribi in the South Region.

The cyclist from the SNH velo club will don the yellow jersey during the second lap of the race that will be run between Kribi and Douala on Sunday for a distance of 155,7km.

The 949,6km  race which started today will be run in eight laps and will end on June 3.  Fifty-six cyclist from host country Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon,  Rwanda, Slovakia, France and Hollande are taking part in this year’s race.

