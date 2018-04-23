Karadzic urges UN judges to throw out war crimes conviction

Once-feared Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic Monday urged UN judges to throw out his war crimes convictions, angrily denying he was behind a campaign of ethnic cleansing and murders in the Balkans conflict two decades ago.

Addressing the start of a two-day appeal, Karadzic, 72, fiercely denounced what he called “myths” about the permanent removals or expulsions of Bosnian Muslims and Croats during the 1992-95 war.

In March 2016, he was sentenced to 40 years behind bars for the bloodshed committed during the conflict which killed 100,000 people and left 2.2 million others homeless as the former Yugoslavia was going through its death throes.

Once the most powerful Bosnian Serb leader, he became the highest-ranked person to be convicted and sentenced at the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY), after former Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic died while on trial.

The trial judges ruled that Karadzic was “at the apex of political and military structures” of the Bosnian Serb leadership.

But the former strongman hit back, lodging 50 grounds of appeal, maintaining to the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT) — which has taken over from the ICTY — that he was not given a fair trial.

He told the five appeals judges on Monday that he was a political leader seeking to protect Yugoslavia and its constitution, and that his statements made in the 1990s had been “distorted”.

– ‘Unwieldly mega-trial’ –

Karadzic said he was found guilty on the basis of “jokes and rumours”, adding that he had been accused of pushing for Bosnia Hercegovina to secede, when it “did not have the right to unilateral succession.”

“There is so much evidence that our strategy was not offensive. The territories were not taken by force,” he maintained, saying they had been settled by the Serbs “ages ago”.

Trial judges ruled that Bosnian Serb and Serb leaders developed an “organised and systematic pattern of crimes committed against Bosnian Muslims and Bosnian Croats” which included deportations, attacks on non-Serb populations, detentions and rapes.

The aim was “to spread terror among the civilian population,” the judges said, finding Karadzic guilty on 10 counts, including genocide for masterminding the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, the worst bloodshed on European soil since World War II.

But defence lawyer Peter Robinson told the court: “We’re here today to ask you to overturn Radovan Karadzic’s conviction and to order a new trial”.

Robinson denounced what he termed Karadzic’s original “unwieldly mega-trial,” but said his client was more hopeful than ever of justice.

“His endless optimism, his love for his people, his intellectual power and curiosity, his tremendous energy… have kept him fighting for justice at full speed for the last 10 years,” Robinson said.

In Srebrenica, almost 8,000 Muslim men and boys were slaughtered and their bodies dumped in mass graves after Bosnian Serb soldiers overran a protected “safe area” guarded by lightly armed Dutch UN peacekeepers.

– ‘Monster and liar’ –

And Munira Subasic, from the Mothers of Srebrenica, told AFP that as she watched from the tribunal’s public gallery: “I was sitting in front of a monster”.

“Karadzic is not a person, but neither an animal, because he has no feelings,” said Subasic, whose husband and son were killed at Srebrenica. “He is a liar, lying is his line of defence.”

The trial judges also found Karadzic guilty of being behind the bitter 44-month siege of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo, in which 10,000 civilians died in a relentless campaign of sniping and shelling.

But Karadzic said it was the “Muslims who were causing crisis” in Sarajevo, alleging they were “killing their own soldiers, and that was the rule rather than the exception.”

Karadzic was however acquitted on one count of genocide, with judges saying there was not enough evidence to prove “beyond reasonable doubt” that genocide was also committed in seven Bosnian towns and villages.

Prosecutors have also challenged Karadzic’s sentencing, saying the trial judges “erred in law and fact” and asked the appeals judges to impose a life sentence instead.

After years on the run, Karadzic was caught in 2008 on a Belgrade bus, disguised as a faith healer with a beard and glasses.

He was handed over to a tribunal in The Hague and his trial opened in October 2009. It ended in October 2014 after 497 days in the courtroom during which 586 witnesses testified.