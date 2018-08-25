‘Keep out of our domestic affairs’, S/African opposition tells Trump

The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s commander-in-chief, Julius Malema, has issued a stern warning to United States President Donald Trump to stay out of South Africa’s domestic affairs.Malema’s sharp rebuke of Trump follows allegations by the latter that South Africa was killing whites farmers and grabbing their land.

South Africa has denies this, saying the US leader’s remarks were far from the truth.

Malema said: “Furthermore, we want to send a strong message to the USA authorities, just like we did with the Australian authorities, to stay out of South Africa’s domestic affairs.”

Speaking during the party’s press briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, also warned people to not play the “public opinion game” in relation to the land question, saying the land debate was an emotive issue for many South Africans in which people’s dignity was at stake.

“Our people’s hope cannot be subjected to a contest…,” Malema said, adding that South Africans were more determined than ever in their call for “expropriation of land without compensation” after Trump’s tweets.

“We must put it on record to Donald “Pathological Liar” Trump that we are not scared of you and your USA. There’s no white genocide here, but there is a black genocide in the US. They are killing black people…,” he alleged.