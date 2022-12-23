Keeper Onana announces retirement from Cameroon national side

Cameroon’s first choice goalkeeper Andre Onana Friday announced his retirement from the national team, the Indomitable Lions, weeks after flying from the football World Cup in Qatar in a feud with his coach.Onana 26 fell out with his coach Rigobert Song who omitted him from the rest of Cameroon’s World Cup campaign after featuring in the first group game against Switzerland which they lost 1-nil.

He later left Qatar after he was dropped from subsequent games against Serbia and Brazil after which Cameroon exited the tournament.

In a statement, Onana who plays club football with Inter Milan, said no player was bigger than his country and he was calling time on his career with the Indomitable Lions.

The player who made his first appearance for Cameroon in 2016 with 34 caps said it was a dream come true for a village boy who worked hard to represent his country in international competitions.