Kenya: $1bln W/Bank boost for undeveloped counties

The World Bank on Thursday launched a $1 billion drive targeting Kenya’s expansive and undeveloped northeastern region which has been neglected by successive governments since independence.The project dubbed ‘’North and North-Eastern Development Initiative”, launched by visiting World Bank Africa Region Vice President, Mr. Makhtar Diop in Garissa County, targets infrastructure development, energy and public private partnerships under the umbrella of the Maximizing Finance for Development initiative.

The project is a concerted development initiative leveraging multiple projects in ten counties in the region that have been historically underserved and are performing below national average on development indicators.

It specifically includes building roads, providing clean water and solar energy.

The ten counties are Garissa, Isiolo, Lamu, Mandera, Marsabit, Samburu, Tana River, Turkana, Wajir and West Pokot.

Diop said that the Bank was particularly looking at how to support small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs), through its private sector lender International Finance Corporation.

President Uhuru Kenyatta welcomed the initiative and expressed the need for its expansion to other counties including Baringo, Tharaka Nithi and Kilifi that are also prone to drought.

While later holding talks in Nairobi, both Diop and Kenyatta agreed on the need to pool resources from the World Bank, development partners, and national and county governments in order to accelerate the country’s development agenda.

Kenyatta informed Diop that he was keen to ensure the ‘Big Four’ agenda that concerns universal healthcare, manufacturing, affordable housing and food security, delivers the desired transformation of the lives of Kenyans, especially on the provision of universal health coverage.

“This is very important to me during my final term in office as President. I really want to see the Universal Health Coverage work,” Kenyatta said.

Diop said the Bank was keen to assist Kenya meet its development goals, and strong partnerships around the Big Four offered a great opportunity.

The partnership between the World Bank Group and the government of Kenya extends back to 1964 when the World Bank signed its first loan with the country.

Kenya has since benefited from close to $11 billion in interest-free credits, grants, partial-risk guarantees to the government and a wide range of investments and projects supporting private sector development from various institutions within the group.