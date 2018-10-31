Kenya 61st on Doing Business chart

Kenya advanced to 61st position from 80 last year, according to the latest ranking of the World Bank Group’s Doing Business 2019 report released on Wednesday.According to the report, Kenya maintained its strong business reform agenda, carrying out five key reforms in the past year to improve the business climate for small and medium-sized businesses.

“The reforms earned the country a spot among the global top improvers, a distinction it has earned four times in the past 11 years. Kenya advances this year to 61st place in the global ease of doing business ranking, from a rank of 80 last year,” noted the report.

Speaking in Nairobi when releasing the report, World Bank Kenya, Country Director, Felipe Jaramillo said that Kenya embraced a strong reform agenda aimed at boosting investment and creating jobs.

“During this past year, Kenya has once again showcased itself as one of the global leaders in adopting international best practices in business regulation,” he added.

The reforms of the past year included making registering property easier by introducing an online system to pay fees and obtain digital certificates.

As a result, the time for a business to register a property transfer has now been reduced to 49 days, from 61 days.

Other reforms included strengthening access to credit by introducing a new law on secured transactions that created a unified secured transactions legal framework, establishment of a unified and notice-based collateral registry, increasing shareholder rights and role in major corporate decisions, among others.

However, the report noted, Kenya continues to underperform in several doing business areas, for instance in construction permitting, which takes 156 days to obtain all permits and authorizations to build a warehouse, compared with the Sub-Saharan Africa regional average of 146 days, and far longer than 91 days in Niger or 113 days in Rwanda.

Kenya’s global rank in the area of dealing with construction permits is 128.

According to the report, Mauritius leads Africa at position 28 followed by Rwanda at position 29.