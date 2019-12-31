Kenya Airways resumes flights to Mauritius after storm scare

Kenya Airways on Tuesday resumed its flights to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius after authorities there halted operations on Monday due to an ongoing tropical storm that has affected the island nation.The tropical storm disrupted normal operations between Mauritius and Nairobi, forcing authorities in Mauritius to disrupt the operations as a safety measure.

“We are pleased to inform our guests that normal operations have resumed at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius following its closure on December 30th, due to tropical cyclone Calivinia,” said the airline in a statement.