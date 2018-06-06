Kenya Airways starts direct flights to Cape Town

National carrier Kenya Airways on Wednesday announced three non-stop flights to Cape Town, South Africa, from its hub at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).The launch of the direct flights to the second-most populous urban city in South Africa is in line with the airline’s broader strategy to assert its presence, and expand connectivity across Africa and open up opportunities for tourism, trade and investment.

Direct flights to Cape Town will depart Nairobi every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3:30pm (local time).

“We are indeed very proud to increase our frequencies to South Africa to cater for the growing number of our customers who travel between Nairobi and Cape Town. In addition to enhancing Africa integration, this new route will be beneficial to the tourism industry as it establishes vital links with our global network,” the airlines chief commercial officer, Vincent Coste, said in Nairobi.

Currently, the airline operates seven weekly flights to Cape Town: Four flights via Livingstone, Zambia, departing Nairobi every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday; and three weekly flights via the resort town of Victoria Falls on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

This brings to a total of 10 the weekly flights to Cape Town from Nairobi.

Kenya and South Africa are important trading partners. A number of South African firms have expanded into Kenya, while thousands of Kenyans are frequent travellers to South Africa.