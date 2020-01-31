Kenya Airways suspends flights to China – Report

Published on 31.01.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Kenya Airways on Friday announced that it has temporarily

suspended flights to and from Guangzho, China, following the outbreak

of Coronavirus that has already claimed more than 200 lives.However, the airline said that services between Nairobi and Bangkok would remain

operational.

“Our consultation with the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs will continue and we

will provide updates as the situation develops,” the airline said in a statement issued in

Nairobi.

We apologize to all our customers for the inconvenience and reaffirm that the safety of

our customers and staff remains our highest priority,” the airline said.

According to media reports, 213 people have been killed by Coronavirus in China,

leading to a declaration of the global public health emergency by the World Health

Organisation (WHO).