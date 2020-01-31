Kenya Airways suspends flights to China – Report

Kenya Airways on Friday announced that it has temporarily
suspended flights to and from Guangzho, China, following the outbreak
of Coronavirus that has already claimed more than 200 lives.However, the airline said that services between Nairobi and Bangkok would remain
operational.
“Our consultation with the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs will continue and we
will provide updates as the situation develops,” the airline said in a statement issued in
Nairobi.
We apologize to all our customers for the inconvenience and reaffirm that the safety of
our customers and staff remains our highest priority,” the airline said.
According to media reports, 213 people have been killed by Coronavirus in China,
leading to a declaration of the global public health emergency by the World Health
Organisation (WHO).