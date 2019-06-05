Kenya Airways suspends flights to Sudan due to political unrest

Kenya Airways has suspended its daily flights to Sudan due to political instability in the capital, Khartoum.The national carrier has said that they are monitoring the situation and will advise customers when normal operations resume.

“Following the uncertain situation at Khartoum International Airport, Kenya Airways wishes to inform its customers and the public that the airline has suspended flights to and from Khartoum, starting with those scheduled to depart tonight, KQ 348 from Nairobi to Khartoum and KQ 349 from Khartoum to Nairobi,” the airline said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

According to media reports, Sudan’s military on Monday forcefully broke up a peaceful protest outside Khartoum’s army headquarters, leaving more than 30 dead and hundreds wounded in what the US described as a “brutal” crackdown.