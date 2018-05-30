Kenya anti-graft efforts draw praise

Fifteen envoys accredited to Nairobi on Wednesday welcomed the country’s efforts in tackling graft following the arrest of 20 suspects involved in the theft of $99 million.In a statement, the envoys said they welcomed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s statements and actions to address the scourge of corruption.

They urged Kenya’s judiciary to take swift action, consistent with the rule of law, to ensure fair trials and justice.

“No country is free of corruption, and many of ours have faced challenges. There are no shortcuts to tackling the problem. It requires strong Kenyan political leadership, a commitment to zero tolerance for corruption, and all government and law enforcement agencies working together,” they said in a statement.

They said that if there is evidence of corruption, those responsible should be prosecuted regardless of political party, social stature, or personal connections.

“Individuals or organizations found guilty of stealing should be held accountable, to include forfeiting the proceeds of their crimes,” added the statement issued in Nairobi.

The envoys included ambassadors Robert Godec of the United States, Nic Hailey (High Commissioner for the United Kingdom,), Stefano Dejak (European Union Delegation to Kenya), Anna Jardfeldt (Sweden), Frans Makken (Netherlands), Jutta Frasch (Germany), Mauro Massoni (Italy) Pavel Rezac (Czech Republic), Frantisek Dlhopolcek (Slovak Republic) and Vebjørn Heines (Norway).

Others include Ambassador of Denmark Mette Knudsen, Ralf Heckner (Switzerland), Tarja Fernández (Finland) Alison Chartres (High Commissioner for Australia) Sara Hradecky (for Canada), Jacek Bazanski (Poland), Julia Pataki (Romania) and Lisa Doherty (Ireland).

On Tuesday, twenty of the more than forty suspects arrested over the theft of $99 million at the National Youth Service (NYS) were arraigned at a Nairobi court and faced various charges that includes forgery, money laundering, abuse of office, obtaining by false pretence and fraud at NYS whose sole mandate is to offer vocational training to the youth and young people in Kenya.

Among those arrested included the youth Affairs Principal Secretary, Lilian Omollo, NYS Director-General Richard Ndubai and managers of suspected phony companies that were used to swindle the public.

The funds were lost through fictitious invoices, and multiple payments on one supplier invoice, at the NYS.

Over the past months Kenya has been rocked by corruption scandals among them the theft of 2 billion shillings ($20 million) allocated to a project launched by President Kenyatta to green public schools.

Details are emerging that billions have been lost at the National Cereals and Produce Board with cartels minting billions at the expense of Kenyan farmers.