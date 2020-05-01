Kenya: April inflation stood at 5.62 percent

Kenya’s overall year on year inflation in April 2020 stood at 5.62 percent from a revised 5.51 percent in March 2020, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics(KNBS) announced on Thursday.According to the statistics body, the Consumer Price Indices (CPI) increased by 0.86 percent from 107.00 in March 2020 to 107.92 in April 2020.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Drinks’ Index increased by 1.77 percent between March 2020 and April 2020, while the year on year food inflation in April 2020 stood at 11.58 percent.

“The increase was mainly attributed to increase in prices of some food items such as loose maize-grain, sukuma wiki (kales), onions, irish potatoes, and carrots which increased by 4.00, 4.41, 6.87, 6.41 and 3.58 percent, respectively,” KNBS said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

During the same period, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels Index, increased by 0.41 percent, mainly attributed to increases in electricity and cooking gas, which slightly outweighed the decrease of 19.10 percent that was recorded in respect of the cost of kerosene, said KNBS.