Kenya: Authorities arrest youth fund boss over $99M theft

Kenyan authorities on Monday arrested the head of the National Youth Service (NYS), Richard Ndubai, over the theft of 9 billion Shillings ($99 million).Ndubai was arrested alongside 20 other suspects over the loss of the funds at NYS that has increasingly embarrassed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

The officials were arrested following a directive from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, who on Monday confirmed receiving files on 10 companies and more than 40 individuals named in the ongoing NYS scandal.

The funds were lost through fictitious invoices, and multiple payments on one supplier invoice, at the NYS.

The suspects face charges that include forgery, money laundering, abuse of office, obtaining by false pretence and fraud at NYS whose sole mandate is to offer vocational training to the youth and young people in Kenya.

Those to be questioned include directors of firms adversely mentioned as beneficiaries of fraudulent payments, procurement officers, auditors, accountants and NYC finance officers.

This is not the first time NYS is in the news for been a cash cow for well-connected and powerful individuals. In 2015, devolution cabinet secretary Anne Waiguru was forced to resign after investigations indicated some corrupt officials had defrauded the government of 800 million shillings ($8 million) in suspect payments to different private firms.

The spotlight has shifted to commercial banks which have been accused of aiding corruption through money laundering.

A section of members of parliament on Sunday said it is time some financial institutions were investigated and held to account over collusion with individuals in the runaway corruption in the country.

Over the past months, Kenya has been rocked by corruption scandals among them the theft of 2 billion shillings ($20 million) allocated to a project launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta to green public schools.

Details are emerging that billions have been lost at the National Cereals and Produce Board with cartels minting billions at the expense of the Kenyan farmer.

Moreover, an internal audit at state owned utility power company, Kenya Power, revealed how companies affiliated to the company’s employees bagged multi-billion shilling contracts to undertake emergency repairs on power infrastructure.

Kenya has been ranked one of the most corrupt countries in Africa and on the globe.

Last year’s Transparency International’s corruption index placed the country 145th out of 176 countries with a score of 26.