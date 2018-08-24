Kenya: Authorities intercept heroine worth $297K

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on Friday intercepted 980 grams of heroin worth 2.9 million shillings ($297,000) at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).The narcotic drugs were intercepted by the K9 unit at a DHL yard at the airport, after enforcement officers on a routine check found a suspicious package.

The substance was subjected to scanning and verification at the KRA Customs laboratory, and positively identified as heroin.

The prohibited substance, destined for Delta State in Nigeria, was reportedly smuggled into the country from Mbarara, Uganda, concealed in African crafts (scrolls).

The package has since been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Police Unit for further investigations.

This drug seizure comes days after the KRA intercepted several packages of narcotics concealed as vitamin tablets at JKIA. They were also sent as a parcel using an international courier service provider.

“This points to a possible change of tact by drug traffickers who now seem to smuggle prohibited substances in concealments via courier service providers, as opposed to making deliveries in person,” said the KRA in a statement.