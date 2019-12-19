Kenya: Boxing Day renamed ‘Utamaduni’ Day

Published on 19.12.2019 at 23h21 by APA News

The Kenyan cabinet on Thursday approved the renaming of boxing day celebrated on 26 December to ‘Utamaduni’ Day will be set aside to mark the country’s rich cultural diversity and heritage.Boxing Day, which originated in the United Kingdom over 800 years ago, is a holiday celebrated the day after Christmas Day.

Although the exact roots of the holiday name are unknown, it is celebrated in a number of countries that previously formed part of the British Empire including Kenya.

The public day that has been associated with Christians distributing gifts to the poor.

“Utamaduni Day will be set aside to celebrate the country’s rich cultural diversity and heritage,” said a statement from the State House.

The loose translation for utamaduni which is Swahili is culture.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the renaming of Moi Day which falls on 10th October as ‘Huduma’ Day.

This is in line with former President Daniel Arap Moi’s desire that the day is commemorated as a day of service and volunteerism, noted the statement.

Moi Day was removed from the list of Kenyan national holidays following the promulgation of the new constitution in 2010.

However, two years ago, the High Court restored 10th October, as a public holiday.

Moi Day was introduced in 1988 to honor the former Kenyan leader who retired in 2002 after ruling the East African nation for 24 years.

The proposed amendments to the Public Holidays Act will take effect once approved by Parliament.