Kenya, Britain bilateral relation unaffected by Brexit-Official

Britain’s Secretary of State for International Development and Minister for Women and Equalities, Penny Mordaunt,on Thursday said the current trade relations will be enhanced despite UK exiting the European Union.Speaking during a meeting with Deputy President William Ruto at the Department of International Development, Ms Mordaunt assured Kenya that Brexit will not affect trade ties.

“Brexit will not affect us. Technology can now help us engage in trading activities and has made things easier,” said Ms Mordaunt.

Dr Ruto said Kenya would continue to engage in activities that can enhance the existing cordial relations between the two countries.

Dr Ruto arrived in London Thursday morning for a two-day visit aimed at promoting cooperation between the two countries in various fields of interest including trade and investments.

Dr Ruto said relations between the two countries were of great benefit to their citizens.

Dr Ruto said Kenya would continue to enhance the existing good relations with Britain in areas of trade, tourism investment and continued partnership on the fight against extremism.

He praised the cordial relations and cooperation between the two countries in areas of trade and investment.

The Deputy President highlighted the economic relationship between the two countries, which is mutually beneficial with Britain being the largest source of tourists and several British companies having their presence in Kenya.

“The relations between Kenya and Britain are mutually beneficial, robust and friendly. This is why we want to continue enhancing it for the betterment of our citizens in terms of trade and investments,” said Dr Ruto in a statement issued in Nairobi.

Dr Ruto said Britain has also played a major role in the development of Mombasa Port’s infrastructure, roads, besides supporting trade not only in Kenya but Africa in general.

He said Kenya was also committed to working with Britain in addressing the issues of climate change and implementation of devolution in Kenya.