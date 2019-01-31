Kenya: Cabinet approves establishment of C-IED centre

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday in Nairobi chaired the first Cabinet meeting this year, which approved the establishment of a Counter-Improvised Explosive Device Centre (C-IED Centre) at Embakasi Garrison in Nairobi.The Cabinet meeting discussed and approved an agreement where Germany has offered to donate 1.8 million Euros for the construction of the C-IED Centre.

The centre will be a constituent college of the International Peace Support Training Centre, and will equip the Kenya Defence Forces personnel with the knowledge and technology to robustly detect and safely disarm IEDs.

The centre is deemed useful, especially during the period that the KDF will remain in Somalia where IEDs are often used by the Al-Shabaab terrorists.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also discussed and approved the hosting of the 23rd session of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)/World Health Organization (WHO) Coordinating Committee meeting for Africa in Nairobi, to be held from 2nd to 6th September.

The FAO/WHO Coordinating Committee meeting for Africa is important in boosting Kenya’s development agenda, especially the food security and nutrition pillar.

Hosting the meeting will particularly provide a platform for the advancement of Kenya’s influence regionally and globally on food safety standards, as well as an opportunity for Kenya’s food industry players to showcase their products.

Furthermore, the meeting will contribute to the promotion of Kenya’s tourism sector and strengthen the country’s position as a preferred tourist destination in Africa.