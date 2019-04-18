Kenya: Cabinet warns millers against exploiting drought situation

Kenya’s cabinet on Thursday asked millers not to take advantage of the ongoing drought situation to hike the price of maize flour, warning that stern actions will be taken against those who will be tempted to hoard maize and other essential food items.Close to one million people in over 14 counties are currently facing starvation following prolonged drought.

At a meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi the cabinet also assured that the government will take all necessary measures to ensure that prices of basic food commodities remain stable.

As a step to further mitigate the drought situation, the cabinet urged pastoralist communities to start destocking while their animals are still in good condition and gave an assurance that the government will help in restocking when the weather situation improves.

The cabinet noted that the drought situation in a number of Counties among them Turkana, Mandera, Garissa, Marsabit and Wajir in northern Kenya has worsened from the Alert Stage to the Alarm Stage and assured that the government has the situation under control.