Kenya: Chamber of commerce lobbies for Africa in future WCC vote

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), will lobby for Africa to be considered as a stand-alone regional block apart from the Middle East so as to receive enough attention going forward to host the World Chamber Congress (WCC).Dubai was picked to host the 2021 WCC beating Kenya, Ethiopia and Iran for the hosting rights. Each chamber presented its bid live during last month’s WCF General Council meeting, which was held in Beijing.

“While KNCCI is among the most vibrant and stable chambers in Africa, competing against a chamber of Dubai’s caliber was no mean feat. We congratulate our competitor Dubai as we stand bold and tall knowing that we made Africa proud,” Kenya bid chairman, James Mureu said in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Presentations and official bid books were judged by an international jury comprising World Chambers Federation General Council members and the International Chamber Of Commerce Secretary General and Chair.

The four chambers were evaluated on five criteria namely chamber suitability as a co-organizer, logistics abilities, budget and funding, congress programme innovation and marketing and communication capabilities.

Assurance on security was Kenya’s greatest limitation due to proximity to Somalia, followed by space limitation and planning as well as bidding of two African countries.

“The bidding of two countries from Africa also weakened Africa’s competing chances against the Middle East,” said the chamber.

“The major outcome of KNCCI’s bidding exercise was the decision to put forward a proposal to separate Africa from the Middle East. This discussion may happen from 2023 where Africa will have its slot in the rotation,” said Mureu

The 11th edition of the World Chambers Congress will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from 12-14 June 2019, and is co-organized by the Brazilian Commercial and Business Associations (CACB). Registration is slated to open in June 2018.

Since its inception, the global event has been held in continents across the world, in countries including Canada, South Africa, South Korea and Italy.

The biennial Congress brings together chamber leaders and business professionals from more than 100 countries to share best practices, exchange insights, develop networks and address the latest issues affecting their respective communities.