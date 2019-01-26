Kenya: Chepngetich wins women’s Dubai marathon

Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich on Friday won the Dubai Marathon, becoming the third fastest woman in marathon history after Britain’s Paula Radcliffe (2:15:25) and fellow compatriot Mary Keitany (2:17:01).Chepngetich took 87 seconds off her personal best set in Istanbul just two months ago to win in 2:17:08; an improvement of two minutes and nine seconds on the previous course record.

Running with male pacemakers, a lead pack of six women covered the first 10 kilometres in 32:23, half of whom were left running together as they reached the half-way point in 1:08:10 – significantly quicker than the target time of 1:09:30.

But while one of that trio, Ethiopia’s Workenesh Edesa, was unable to maintain that pace for much longer, Chepngetich and 2017 Dubai-winner Ethiopia’s Worknesh Degefa kept it going, passing 30 kilometres in 1:37:16 and 35 kilometres in 1:54:00.

With the pacemakers having done their job, Chepngetich gradually opened up a gap on her one remaining rival over the closing kilometres before going on to finish in 2:17:08.

The 24-year-old became the first Kenyan woman since 2006 to win in Dubai.