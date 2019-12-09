Kenya coach suspended from regional tournament

The organisers of the regional East and Central African Football Associations tournament known as CECAFA which is taking place in Kampala has suspended Kenyan coach Francis Kimanzi for unsporting behaviour.Kimanzi who led the Harambee Stars to a 1-0 win over arch-rivals Tanzania in a Group B match at the tournament on Sunday is being banned for two matches.

The organizing committee of the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup pointed out that the Kenyan technical bench led by Kimanzi protested the position of the match officials and chased away the fourth official Mohamad Guedi from the dressing room.

Team Kenya has also been accused of vandalising the dressing room and delaying kick off of the game by 10 minutes

“The same technical team mobilized the players not to play the match by locking them inside the room over accusation that three Tanzanian players had no valid passports,” a letter by the organisers said.

The technical bench also broke the door lock during the protest that delayed the kick off of this match for over 10 minutes, it added.

“Through out this nasty show, your officials did not comply with Article 15(1) of the rules and regulations of this tournament,” read the letter.

Assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno who has also been heavily reprimanded over unprofessional conduct will take temporary charge of the Harambee Stars.

The regional tournament which started on Saturday entered its third day on Monday.