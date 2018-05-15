Kenya CoC enters into SME pact

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry(KNCCI) on Tuesday in Nairobi signed a memorandum of understanding with United States based, Kountable to develop and implement the procurement success program for small and medium sized businesses in the East African nation.The partnership is expected to target SMEs in supply of ICT, healthcare, industrial and energy equipment with the aim of enabling them access and deliver big on procurement opportunities.

The MoU will further establish a working formula on how KNCCI patron members and the various government agencies can deepen their effort to give more access of their procurement opportunities to SMEs as well as launch of a public procurement success program.

“As KNCCI we continue to build on programs that will enable SMEs, who constitute a majority of our members and of businesses in the Kenyan economy, have access to more opportunities in the market place. To this end, the partnership will further establish a global chain supply chain and trade masterclass hub to help local entrepreneurs utilize the many opportunities the Kountable platform delivers,” said KNCCI CEO Angela Ndambuki.

The partnership will further see Kountable contract financing as part of the KNCCI membership services, enable the on-boarding of KNCCI specified members as approved payers for major procurement opportunities and initiate agreements with public sector entities around the public procurement success program with the aim of enhancing SME participation and access to government procurement opportunities initiative success.

“KNCCI will also assist Kountable to access and verify data of payers and resellers and support Kountable in its expansion plan through its linkage to World Chambers,” Ms Ndambuki adds.

On its part Kountable shall bring on board qualified KNCCI members to its platform, provide visibility and exposure to the Chamber and its members in global and local platforms and work directly with KNCCI county chapters for the county focused programs.

“We are pleased that through our partnership with KNCCI we can be able to access its wide network of SMEs and enable them to better participate in procurement. As a technology company, we will support the chamber technologically in some of its programs to enhance their deliverability,” said the founder and CEO Kountable Inc Chris Hale.

Kountable is a multinational technology and trading company headquartered in San Francisco, USA, with corporate entities in Grand Cayman and Mauritius, and additional offices in Kigali, Rwanda and in Nairobi.