Kenya Commercial Bank feted best in the region

Kenya’s regional bank, Kenya Commercial Bank has been named the Best Bank in Kenya and the region’s best bank for Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs during the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2019, the bank disclosed on Wednesday.The Euromoney Awards for Excellence are recognized as the most prestigious in the financial services industry globally.

The bank’s solid footprint with the largest branch network of 258 branches in the region and presence in six East African countries was a key attribute to the two awards.

The bank has played a key role in supporting the region’s economy by providing the necessary financial muscle for infrastructure projects across the region.

“As KCB Group, these awards demonstrates our socio-economic contribution to the region and our commitment to creating value in the real economy. The core of our business lies in driving innovation while leveraging on technology in how we do business,” KCB Group CEO and MD Joshua Oigara said in Nairobi.

“Moving forward, we remain committed to continue performing our role to ensure that we support the aspirations of all our customers,” he added.