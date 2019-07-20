Kenya commissions Africa’s largest wind power project

International › APA

Published on 20.07.2019 at 15h21 by APA News

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday in northern Kenya commissioned the Lake Turkana Wind Power farm, Africa’s largest wind power project, with an installed capacity of 310 megawatts of clean, reliable and low cost electricity.At  the same time, the President commissioned the 428 kilometre high  voltage power transmission line as well as the upgrading of Loyangalani  to South Horr road. 

The  double circuit 1,200 megawatt capacity line constructed by the Kenya  Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) in Marsabit region, evacuates  the electricity generated at the plant to Suswa where it is injected  into the national grid. 

In the last eight months, the wind power project has saved Kenyans more than Shs 8 billion shillings ($80 million) from reduced usage of the expensive diesel generated thermal  power. Over the same period, the plant injected more than 1.2 billion  kilowatt hours (KWh) of electricity.

“With  this monumental feat, as Kenya scores another first in Africa, I  challenge all Kenyans to remain resilient builders who build best when  called upon to build greatly,” said Kenyatta.

Kenya is one of the countries leading globally in the development of renewable energy especially in the geothermal sector. 

The  President, who made an extensive tour of the expansive plant, said the  government has stepped up efforts to encourage development of wind farms  and other renewable green sources of electricity, by both KenGen and  the private sector.  

Kenya’s  installed power capacity has increased from 1,768 MW in March 2013 to  the current 2,712 MW, with the Lake Turkana Wind, Garissa Solar Power  (54 MW) and Ngong Wind Plants (26 MW) joining the grid within the last  year.

President Kenyatta  said the  commissioning of the project is a testament of Kenya’s  commitment to pursue clean sources of energy. It is also a major boost  to the country’s international commitments to lower greenhouse gas  emissions.

He said  globally, Kenya is celebrated as one of the leading countries in the  world with an energy mix of over 85 percent from renewable sources  especially from geothermal, a technology in which the country has become  a continental centre of excellence.

“The  successful implementation of Lake Turkana Wind Power demonstrates  Kenya’s outstanding credentials as an investment destination in Africa  and is a perfect example of the immense potential of the public private  partnership model of implementing development projects,” said the  President.

The President  said Kenya’s progress in renewable energy will ensure the country’s  scenic beauty and unique ecosystems are preserved and protected for both  present and future generations.

He  said the successful completion and operation of the project is a  testimony of the vital role played by collaboration between the public  and private sectors in the development of the country. 

“I  invite other investors, not only within the energy sector but across  the full spectrum of the economy, to join hands with government in  conceptualizing and delivering transformative projects that secure  measurable returns for our people as well as the investors,” said the  President.

