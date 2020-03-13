Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

Published on 13.03.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

Kenya has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, the ministry of health announced on Friday.The patient is a 27-year-old Kenyan national who returned to Kenya from the United States via London on March 5.

While addressing the media in Nairobi, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe said that the patient who has been isolated at the Kenyatta National Hospital is currently in a stable position.

He disclosed that the patient’s temperature has gone down and will be released once she tests negative.

“The government has taken preventative measures and is monitoring the patient,” said Kagwe.

Following the case, the government has banned all public gatherings in the country including All religious crusades, gatherings, meetings interschool events and all events that of huge public nature.

Public transport providers have been asked to provide sanitizers for all its clients.

In Africa, cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Senegal, South Africa, and Nigeria.