Kenya confirms fourth case of Covid-19

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary of health, Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday confirmed of another coronavirus case bringing the total number of four cases.According to Kagwe, the patient traveled from London on 8 March and arrived in the country on 9 March.

He further disclosed that everyone who may have come into contact with this patient is being sought out.

“The latest case was confirmed today at our National Influenza Centre Laboratory,” Kagwe told a press conference in Nairobi.

Kenya confirmed its first Covid-19 case last Friday. President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday ordered the immediate closure of all public schools as well as suspended travel for all people coming into Kenya from any country with Covid-19.