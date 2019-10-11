Kenya congratulates Ethiopian PM for Nobel Peace Prize award

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia for being awarded the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.The Ethiopian leader was on Friday announced as the winner of the global prize for his efforts towards the achievement of peace and international cooperation, and for his leading role in the resolution of the longstanding border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.

In his congratulatory message, Kenyatta said Prime Minister Ahmed deserves the international recognition noting that the Ethiopian leader is outstanding in his pursuit for peace, reconciliation and stability in Ethiopia, the Horn of Africa region and the entire continent.

“I am delighted for my brother Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the People of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Award. Prime Minister Ahmed fully deserves the recognition.

“Prime Minister Ahmed stands out as a relentless champion for peace, stability and prosperity of his country, our region and the entire African continent,” Kenyatta noted.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed becomes the 24th African to win the prestigious award and joins a growing Nobel Laureates roll of honour that includes Kenya’s Wangari Maathai (2004), Liberia’s Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Leymah Gbowee (2011), Egypt’s Mohamed ElBaradei (2005) and former UN Secretary General, the late Koffi Annan who won it in 2001 among others.

Dr Dennis Mukwege of the Democratic Republic of Congo won the Nobel Peace Prize last year for his efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.