Kenya: Corona Virus cases rises to 15

Published on 23.03.2020 by APA News

Kenya’s ministry of health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe on Sunday announced eight more cases of Corona Virus, bringing the total number to 15 cases.Addressing the media in Nairobi, Kagwe said that out of the eight, five are Kenyans and three foreigners.

All the eight came through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport between 4th and 17th March.

He said that the government is tracking all the 363 persons who might have come into contact with the eight people.

He  noted number of infected increases dramatically in the second week  following discovery of the first patient, adding that the next  two  weeks remain critical.

“We  have noticed that the majority of our people have continued to ignore  our measures and are behaving as if it is business as usual. Kenyans  must treat this with the seriousness it deserves,” he said.

He further announced  that all  international flights will be  suspended from Wednesday at midnight, except cargo flights.

“All persons who violate self-quarantine will be forcefully quarantined for 14 days, and thereafter arrested,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Secretary announced that efective midnight tonight, all bars will be closed until further notice. 

Kenya recorded its first corona virus case slightly  a week ago.

