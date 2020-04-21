Kenya COVID-19 fund raises $9.5m as new cases rise

Kenya’s COVID-19 emergency response fund has so far raised 1.2 billion shillings ($9.5 million) as the number of Covid-19 cases rose to 296 on Tuesday after 15 more people tested positive.Speaking in Nairobi, the fund’s chair, Jane Karuku said that the donations will be utilised to support the government’s efforts in the supply of medical facilities and equipment and support for vulnerable communities.

The principal objective of the fund formed by the President is to mobilise resources for an emergency response towards containing the spread, effects and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds were donated by corporates, foundations, religious institutions and individuals.

The Health ministry on Tuesday reported 15 more cases of the coronavirus in Kenya raising the number to 296.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary said that 11 of the new patients were Kenyans and four foreign nationals.

So far, 14,417 people have been infected with 14 deaths reported and 74 cases recovered.