Kenya: Death toll from devastating landslide climbs to 52

The death toll of the devastating West Pokot’s landslide has risen to 52 people with rescue teams continuing on Monday to pull out bodies trapped in avalanche.Area Governor, John Lonyangapuo has said that the death toll could be much higher due to the number of people reported missing.

The landslide that occurred at 2.30am (local time) Saturday morning has led to massive destruction of property including key infrastructure such as roads and bridges.

The massive landslides were triggered heavy downpour that pounded the region for hours since Saturday dawn leaving a trail of destruction.

The floods that occurred in West Pokot County neighboring Uganda, over 360km from the capital, Nairobi, pounded Nyarkulian, Muino and Parua villages in West Pokot, triggered by the heavy rains that are being experienced in most parts of the East African country.

On Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the deployment of resources including rescue personnel from various security and humanitarian agencies covering the Kenya Defence Forces, the National Police Service and Special Programmes to lead in the rescue efforts.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has attributed the heavy rainfall to an unusual warming of the Indian Ocean in a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole, which occurs about every 10 years, unleashing destructive rains and flooding across East Africa.