Kenya: December inflation rises to 5.82 percent

Kenya’s inflation has risen to 5.82 in December as compared to 5.56 percent in November, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics(KNBS) disclosed on Tuesday.According to the statistics body, the food and non-alcoholic drinks’ index increased by 1.46 percent from November to December.

“The increase was mainly due to rise in prices of some foodstuffs outweighing decrease recorded in others. High prices of vegetables was recorded despite the ongoing heavy rains,” KNBS said in statement issued in Nairobi.

KNBS further noted that the Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels’ index increased marginally due to higher prices of charcoal.

The transport index increased by 2.1 per cent mainly due to increase in public transport fares over the holidays, noted KNBS.